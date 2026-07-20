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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

Headphones

Discontinued

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Headphones

SHE3850RG/00

Headphones

Discontinued

Go to shop

Available in

Blue
Blue
Red
Red
Silver
Silver
Silver grey
Silver grey

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 395.5 kB
  • 20 July 2026

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