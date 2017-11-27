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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

Headphones

SHE3850SL/00

1

| (1) Review

Available in

Blue
Blue
Red
Red
Silver
Silver
Silver grey
Silver grey

Bright beats, punchy bass

Stylish Philips MyJam Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metalized, matt coating color options match the iPhone 6S.

See all benefits

High quality vacuum metalized matt finishing

Bright beats, punchy bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

27/11/2017

Canada

Canada

Frustrated

I just received these earphones that I purchased and they do not stay in my ears. Any movement at all and they are out within a minute. Sound quality is good but useless if I can't keep them in.

This review was made for SHE3850SG Headphones

This review was made for SHE3850SG Headphones

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