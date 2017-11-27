2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3850SL/00
Available in
Bright beats, punchy bass
Stylish Philips MyJam Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metalized, matt coating color options match the iPhone 6S.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.
To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Darren
27/11/2017
Canada
Frustrated
I just received these earphones that I purchased and they do not stay in my ears. Any movement at all and they are out within a minute. Sound quality is good but useless if I can't keep them in.
This review was made for SHE3850SG Headphones
This review was made for SHE3850SG Headphones