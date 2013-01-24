Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Headphones with mic

    SHE4205BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.
      -{discount-value}

      Headphones with mic

      SHE4205BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Headphones with mic

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Headphones with mic

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headphones with mic

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ultra light. Big sound.

        Gravity defying headphones

        • 12.2mm drivers/ open earbud
        • Earbud
        Durable cable with strain relief

        Durable cable with strain relief

        Light doesn't mean fragile. Built for life on the go, the headphones cable has built-in strain relief for greater durability and longer life.

        Sleek metallic gloss accents

        Sleek metallic gloss accents

        Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.

        Remote control for handsfree calls and music

        Remote control for handsfree calls and music

        The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

        Bass tube for rich bass

        Bass tube for rich bass

        Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.

        High-power drivers deliver clear sound

        High-power drivers deliver clear sound

        High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.

        Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

        Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

        So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          12.2  mm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Frequency response
          9 –23 000 Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.16  cm
          Height
          1.65  cm
          Weight
          0.013  kg
          Width
          1.75  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          1.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.039  kg
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Nett weight
          0.013  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.026  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5  cm
          EAN
          69 51613 99113 8

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.325  kg
          Height
          12.8  cm
          Length
          18.8  cm
          Nett weight
          0.078  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Tare weight
          0.247  kg
          Width
          11.7  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99113 5

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us