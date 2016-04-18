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    • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.

      Headphones with mic

      SHE4205BK/00

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears.

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      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Gravity defying headphones

      • 12.2mm drivers/ open earbud
      • Earbud
      Durable cable with strain relief

      Durable cable with strain relief

      Light doesn't mean fragile. Built for life on the go, the headphones cable has built-in strain relief for greater durability and longer life.

      Sleek metallic gloss accents

      Sleek metallic gloss accents

      Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Bass tube for rich bass

      Bass tube for rich bass

      Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.

      High-power drivers deliver clear sound

      High-power drivers deliver clear sound

      High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.

      Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

      Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

      So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Frequency response
        9 –23 000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        12.2  mm
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        18.8  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Width
        11.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.325  kg
        Height
        12.8  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99113 5
        Nett weight
        0.078  kg
        Tare weight
        0.247  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.2  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        1.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 51613 99113 8
        Gross weight
        0.039  kg
        Nett weight
        0.013  kg
        Tare weight
        0.026  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        1.65  cm
        Width
        1.75  cm
        Depth
        1.16  cm
        Weight
        0.013  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black

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