Headphones with mic
Ultra light. Big sound.
A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears.
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Ultra light. Big sound. Gravity defying headphones 12.2mm drivers/ open earbud Earbud Durable cable with strain relief
Light doesn't mean fragile. Built for life on the go, the headphones cable has built-in strain relief for greater durability and longer life.
Sleek metallic gloss accents
Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.
Remote control for handsfree calls and music
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Bass tube for rich bass
Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.
High-power drivers deliver clear sound
High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.
Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit
So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Acoustic system
Open Diaphragm
PET Magnet type
Neodymium Voice coil
CCAW Frequency response
9 –23 000 Hz Speaker diameter
12.2
mm Sensitivity
105
dB Maximum power input
30
mW Impedance
32
ohm
Connectivity
Cable Connection
symmetrical Finishing of connector
nickel plated Cable length
1.2
m Connector
3.5
mm
Outer Carton
Length
18.8
cm Number of consumer packagings
6 Width
11.7
cm Gross weight
0.325
kg Height
12.8
cm GTIN
1 69 51613 99114 2 Nett weight
0.078
kg Tare weight
0.247
kg
Packaging dimensions
Height
17.2
cm Packaging type
Carton Type of shelf placement
Both Width
9.5
cm Depth
1.5
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
69 51613 99114 5 Gross weight
0.039
kg Nett weight
0.013
kg Tare weight
0.026
kg
Product dimensions
Height
1.65
cm Width
1.75
cm Depth
1.16
cm Weight
0.013
kg
Design
Color
White
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