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    • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.
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      Flite Headphones

      SHL4600BK/00

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Perfecting the art of simplicity, Philips Flite Aerolite headphones blend casual confidence with clean modern lines and an ultra slim form. Created to bring you clear sound and all day ease-of-use, They can also fold compact or flat.

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      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Gravity defying headphones

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Compact folding
      Flat and compact folding for easy portability

      Flat and compact folding for easy portability

      Flat and compact folding for easy portability.

      High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

      High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

      High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

      Enjoy music tangle-free with a flat cable design

      Enjoy music tangle-free with a flat cable design

      A flat cable keeps your headphones tangle-free, while added strain relief ensures cable durability.

      Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

      Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

      Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

      Ultralight and super slim design

      Ultralight and super slim design

      Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        9 - 23 500 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm
        Sensitivity
        104  dB
        Maximum power input
        40  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        one-sided
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        8.5  inch
        Width
        13  cm
        Gross weight
        0.833  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 71016 6
        Width
        5.1  inch
        Height
        9.4  inch
        Nett weight
        0.378  kg
        Gross weight
        1.836  lb
        Nett weight
        0.833  lb
        Tare weight
        0.455  kg
        Tare weight
        1.003  lb

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 71016 9
        Width
        7.7  inch
        Gross weight
        0.222  kg
        Depth
        1.4  inch
        Nett weight
        0.126  kg
        Gross weight
        0.489  lb
        Nett weight
        0.278  lb
        Tare weight
        0.096  kg
        Tare weight
        0.212  lb

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        16.5  cm
        Width
        18.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Width
        7.3  inch
        Height
        6.5  inch
        Depth
        1.2  inch
        Weight
        0.126  kg
        Weight
        0.278  lb

      • Design

        Color
        Black

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