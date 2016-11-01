Flite Headphones
Ultra light. Big sound.
Perfecting the art of simplicity, Philips Flite Aerolite headphones blend casual confidence with clean modern lines and an ultra slim form. Created to bring you clear sound and all day ease-of-use, They can also fold compact or flat.
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Ultra light. Big sound. Gravity defying headphones 32mm drivers/closed-back Over-ear Soft ear cushions Compact folding Flat and compact folding for easy portability
Flat and compact folding for easy portability.
High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound
High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.
Enjoy music tangle-free with a flat cable design
A flat cable keeps your headphones tangle-free, while added strain relief ensures cable durability.
Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort
Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.
Ultralight and super slim design
Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Acoustic system
Closed Magnet type
Neodymium Frequency response
9 - 23 500 Hz Speaker diameter
32
mm Sensitivity
104
dB Maximum power input
40
mW Impedance
32
ohm
Connectivity
Cable Connection
one-sided Finishing of connector
chrome-plated Cable length
1.2
m
Outer Carton
Length
21.5
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Length
8.5
inch Width
13
cm Gross weight
0.833
kg Height
24
cm GTIN
1 69 25970 71017 3 Width
5.1
inch Height
9.4
inch Nett weight
0.378
kg Gross weight
1.836
lb Nett weight
0.833
lb Tare weight
0.455
kg Tare weight
1.003
lb
Packaging dimensions
Height
22.5
cm Packaging type
Carton Type of shelf placement
Both Width
19.5
cm Depth
3.5
cm Height
8.9
inch Number of products included
1 EAN
69 25970 71017 6 Width
7.7
inch Gross weight
0.222
kg Depth
1.4
inch Nett weight
0.126
kg Gross weight
0.489
lb Nett weight
0.278
lb Tare weight
0.096
kg Tare weight
0.212
lb
Product dimensions
Height
16.5
cm Width
18.5
cm Depth
3
cm Width
7.3
inch Height
6.5
inch Depth
1.2
inch Weight
0.126
kg Weight
0.278
lb
Design
Color
White
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