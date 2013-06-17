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Discontinued

Sports in ear headset

SHQ1007/28

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Sweatproof

Constructed with antimicrobial and water resistant materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.

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with iPhone remote control and mic

Sweatproof

Mic and music control

The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.

Sweat proof

Sweat proof

Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

Customized cable length

The 60cm short cable is design for armband use. You may also find your perfect fit by using the 60cm extension cable.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

17/06/2013

US

US

Great sound, good design and great for the sporty type and the not-so sporty types!

The fact that it is so water resistent is amazing!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset

13/10/2012

US

US

this product is very good

this product is very good and its easy to use.....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset

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