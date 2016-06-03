ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

  • Single product shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

ActionFitSports earhook headphones

SHQ3200PP/10

1

| (4) Reviews

Available in

Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
White
White

Tuned for Sports

With its patented adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there.

See all benefits

With adjustable earhook for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Earhook

  • Purple

Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that’s secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you’re all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.

Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

Excellent sound generated by 9mm drivers

Excellent sound generated by 9mm drivers

ActionFit headphones boast finely tuned 9mm drivers that are specifically designed to generate excellent sound. Sound so pristine and powerful that you’ll easily immerse in your workout – and get the most out of your music and moves.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

4

Reviews

5
4
3
2

03/06/2016

Canada

Canada

this product worked for like one week

Left earpiece makes very little sound. Broke down on me. Feel let down, used it for exactly what the package told me to use it for(gym). My battery charge on my mp3 outlasted the headphones..

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Sports earhook headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Sports earhook headphones

28/09/2015

Canada

Canada

3 pairs have same problem

I have received 3 pairs of these earhook headphones now, and they ALL have the same issue after only a few months as the RIGHT earpiece volume goes down way low compared to the left for no reason whatsoever. Ive read other reviews with other that have the same issue. These need to be RECALLED and taken out of stores immediately.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200BK Sports earhook headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200BK Sports earhook headphones

08/03/2017

US

US

Awful uneven sound

First review I've ever written becuase This product was so disappointing! I have used a Philips over the ear headphones for the past three years until last week when my dog ate them. So I figured I'd buy a similar model. 90% of the sound comes out of the right side and that is very muffled. If you take the right ear piece out you have to strain to even hear any sound. Unfortunately I had already trashed the packaging..or I would have returned them for my money back.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Sports earhook headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Sports earhook headphones

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.