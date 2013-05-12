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Discontinued

Sports neckband headset

SHQ4007/28

2.8

| (4) Reviews

Sweatproof and Washable

Constructed with antimicrobial and water proof materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.

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With iPhone remote control and mic

Sweatproof and Washable

Washable

Washable

Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water

Flexible lightweight neckband

Flexible lightweight neckband for ultimate fit - designed for sports

Mic and music control

The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

12/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome

Got these the other day. Done two runs with them now. Awesome no sound from the outside world. And comfortable. The sound is amazing also. Best bit off kit I have brought for a long time. I got them for £22 from currys. A defo for runners.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

10/10/2011

US

US

Good product very pleased I love the features

excllent product The product is easy to use and has excellent features

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

16/08/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Failed within 4 weeks...

Disappointed in the product quality - obtaining a replacement or refund with Philips was impossible. Very disappointing from a brand I have used a lot over the years.

This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

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