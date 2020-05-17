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    • Your beats. Your style. Your beats. Your style. Your beats. Your style.

      3000 series On ear headphones

      TAH4105RD/00

      Your beats. Your style.

      Feel like you’ve just stepped onto the dance floor. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and powerful bass. The cushioned headband keeps things comfortable and the matte color designs let you make the music yours-in style.

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      3000 series
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      3000 series

      On ear headphones

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      Your beats. Your style.

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • Lightweight headband
      • Compact folding
      Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

      Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

      Rich bass, clear sound

      Relive all your best dance floor moments over and over. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favorite tracks.

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

      Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

      Flat-fold design for easy storage

      Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

      Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

      Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

      Angled connector. Keeps your headphones plugged in

      -

      Compact foldable design for easy portability

      Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        17  cm
        Gross weight
        0.96  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11026 4
        Nett weight
        0.459  kg
        Tare weight
        0.501  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 11026 7
        Gross weight
        0.26  kg
        Nett weight
        0.153  kg
        Tare weight
        0.107  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.5  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.153  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Red

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20108 8

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