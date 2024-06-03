Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you’ll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes, and up to 65 hours of playback. Plus, they fold up easily for compact storage on the go.
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5000 series
Over-ear wireless headphones
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recurring payment
Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold
Lightweight over-ear headphone
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Up to 65 hours play time
Clear calls
So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours
These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light youll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more youll love them.
Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass
You get great sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if youre listening quietly.
Up to 65 hours play time with quick charging
With up to 65 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 5-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 3 hours.
Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying
Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
Beautifully portable compact-fold design
Bring them with you! With their stylish matte colorways and foldable design, there‘s nowhere you can’t go with these over-ear wireless headphones. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag.
Convenient multi-function button on right ear cup
A handy multi-function button on the right ear cup lets you manage calls or control playback and volume. If you're watching videos or movies, you can use the power button to activate a low-latency setting.
Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control
You can use our companion app to activate Dynamic Bass or turn on the low-latency setting when watching videos. There's also a range of preset sound styles: 'Voice' is ideal for podcasts! Ever forget to turn off your headphones? Set the timer on the app and they'll power down automatically.
Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature
Music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! Youll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.
Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers
Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers
Stylish matte colorways
Stylish matte colorways
A quick 5-minute charge provides 3 hours of playback
A quick 5-minute charge provides 3 hours of playback
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