  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold
    • Play Pause

      5000 series Over-ear wireless headphones

      TAH5209WT/97

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold

      Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you’ll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes, and up to 65 hours of playback. Plus, they fold up easily for compact storage on the go.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Similar products

      See all Headband

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      5000 series
      - {discount-value}

      5000 series

      Over-ear wireless headphones

      Total

      recurring payment

      Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold

      • Lightweight over-ear headphone
      • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
      • Up to 65 hours play time
      • Clear calls
      So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

      So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

      These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light youll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more youll love them.

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      You get great sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if youre listening quietly.

      Up to 65 hours play time with quick charging

      Up to 65 hours play time with quick charging

      With up to 65 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 5-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 3 hours.

      Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

      Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

      Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

      Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

      Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

      Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

      Beautifully portable compact-fold design

      Beautifully portable compact-fold design

      Bring them with you! With their stylish matte colorways and foldable design, there‘s nowhere you can’t go with these over-ear wireless headphones. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

      Convenient multi-function button on right ear cup

      A handy multi-function button on the right ear cup lets you manage calls or control playback and volume. If you're watching videos or movies, you can use the power button to activate a low-latency setting.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

      You can use our companion app to activate Dynamic Bass or turn on the low-latency setting when watching videos. There's also a range of preset sound styles: 'Voice' is ideal for podcasts! Ever forget to turn off your headphones? Set the timer on the app and they'll power down automatically.

      Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

      Music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! Youll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.

      Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers

      Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers

      Stylish matte colorways

      Stylish matte colorways

      A quick 5-minute charge provides 3 hours of playback

      A quick 5-minute charge provides 3 hours of playback

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        92 dB (1K Hz, -10dBFS)
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Mic and controls
        volume button
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.3
        Bluetooth profiles
        • HFP
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        23.60  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        23.00  cm
        Gross weight
        1.332  kg
        Height
        30.50  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 15000 0
        Nett weight
        0.67  kg
        Tare weight
        0.662  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        1
        Music play time
        65  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        5 mins for 3 hr
        Battery weight (Total)
        10  g
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        500  mAh
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.4  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        hanging
        Width
        7  cm
        Depth
        26.7  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 15000 3
        Gross weight
        0.444  kg
        Nett weight
        0.223  kg
        Tare weight
        0.221  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        20.00  cm
        Width
        18.50  cm
        Depth
        5.50  cm
        Weight
        0.223  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat / In-ward
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Press Multi-Function button
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.