    Safe, fun, and travel-friendly

      4000 series Kids' wireless on-ear headphones

      TAK4200CT/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      Reviews
      1 award

      Safe, fun, and travel-friendly

      With colorful LEDs on the ear cups and a fun wireless audio-share feature, these headphones are built for kids to love. They’re volume limited for young ears and a special travel mode lets kids listen safely in nosier environments too.

      Available in:

      Safe, fun, and travel-friendly

      • On-ear wireless headphones
      • Volume limited to 85 dB
      • LED lights. Audio share
      • Durable and foldable
      Always safe, always fun. Volume limits for home and travel*

      Always safe, always fun. Volume limits for home and travel*

      Specially designed to be extra-safe for young ears, these headphones have been limited to 75 dB for listening at home or while studying. For listening in noisier environments outside of the home, parents can use the Philips Headphones app to set an 85 dB travel-mode volume limit.*

      Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

      Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

      Big round control buttons on the bottom of the earcups make it easy for kids to use these headphones, while smaller ear cups with soft ear-cup cushions make them comfortable to wear. The cushioned headband adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way around to put the headphones on.

      Colorful design with LED lights

      Colorful design with LED lights

      Colorful LEDs in the ear cups combine with the multi-colored design of these headphones to make them stand out in all the right ways. The LEDs can be set to glow different colors: brilliant for kids who want to express their own sense of style.

      Wireless audio sharing doubles the fun

      If your kid’s friends also have a pair of Philips K4200 headphones, they can create a wireless daisy chain between the headphones and listen to the same audio. One pair of headphones is connected to the smart device they want to listen from, and then both friends need to press the multi-function button four times to enter audio-sharing mode.

      Tough, durable, and foldable

      Made from durable, non-toxic materials, these headphones are built to withstand the rigors of daily use by kids. When not in use, they can be folded flat for easy storage in a drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into pockets and bags.

      Philips Headphones app with parental controls

      Our companion app can be used to set playtime limits, so the kids don’t listen for too long. Or use the app to switch these headphones from their default setting where volume is limited to 75 dB, to a travel mode that limits volume to 85 dB.

      Long battery life and easy wireless connections

      From weekend fun to homework, these headphones keep up with up to 45 hours of play time from a full charge (which takes 2 hours via the included USB-C cable). A dedicated BT button on the headphones makes it easy for kids to pair with their devices, and multipoint connectivity lets them connect to more than one device at once.

      Clear calls with friends and family

      A built-in microphone lets kids take calls with family and friends. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of their voice, while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around them.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      Movies to music, they’ll love what they hear! These on-ear kids’ headphones feature large 32 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever they’re into, they’ll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

      Thoughtful design. Responsible packaging

      These headphones feature recycled materials, while our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        112 dB (1kHz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        20.30  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        15.00  cm
        Gross weight
        0.940  kg
        Height
        21.70  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 15896 9
        Nett weight
        0.43  kg
        Tare weight
        0.51  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button
        Volume limitation (max 85dB)
        Yes

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Music play time
        45  hour(s)
        Talk time
        19 hrs
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Battery weight (Total)
        6.5  g
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        300  mAh
        Battery life standby time
        180 days
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        21.7  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        18.8  cm
        Depth
        4.6  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 15896 2
        Gross weight
        0.262  kg
        Nett weight
        0.144  kg
        Tare weight
        0.118  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.00  cm
        Width
        16.00  cm
        Depth
        4.00  cm
        Weight
        0.129  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Chrystal Teal
        Wearing style
        On-ear
        Foldable design
        Flat/In-wards
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        On-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20594 9

      • *Volume limited to 75 dB in normal mode and 85 dB in travel mode, in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.

