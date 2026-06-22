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    • Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit. Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit. Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit.

      Open-ear true wireless earbuds

      TAQ4000WT/97

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit.

      Walks to workouts, music to podcasts, these open-ear buds sound great on the move. Adjustable ear hooks let you adapt the fit for maximum comfort, while the open-ear design lets you hear the world as well as what you’re listening to.

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      Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit.

      • True wireless open earbuds
      • 4-way adjustable ear hooks
      • Up to 36 hours play time
      • Bluetooth® 6.0

      4-way adjustable ear hooks for a custom open-ear fit

      No two ears are alike, so these buds give you four ways to make the fit yours. Soft, flexible hooks loop around your ears and adjust across four positions for secure all-day comfort, even with glasses on.

      Great sound for music and podcasts

      Precision air-conduction drivers deliver natural, balanced sound into your ear canal, whichever fit you choose. Voices come through clearly for podcasts, while full-spectrum audio brings bass, mids, and highs together for music that hits just as it should.

      Up to 36 hours play time with charging case

      You get 8 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 28 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for 10 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges.

      IPX5 water resistant

      With an IPX5 rating, these open-ear buds are ready for whatever your day brings. They’ll handle sweaty workouts, dusty streets, muddy trails, and light rain without missing a beat.

      Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and easy pairing

      Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Microsoft Swift Pair is supported too.

      4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

      These headphones boast a four-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.

      Philips Headphones app. Customize your experienc

      Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features AI Neural EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware, and more.

      RCS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        15.8 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        128 dB (1KHz, 126mV)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        6.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • HFP
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        26.50  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        24.30  cm
        Gross weight
        4.08  kg
        Height
        24.30  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 17984 1
        Nett weight
        2.59  kg
        Tare weight
        3.76  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Touch control
        Water resistance
        IPX5
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch
        LED safety lights
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        12.40  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        11.40  cm
        Height
        10.90  cm
        Nett weight
        0.32  kg
        Gross weight
        0.46  kg
        Tare weight
        0.14  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 17984 8

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        8 + 28  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        10 mins for an hour
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        17.3  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        720  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        70  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        11.7  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        11.6  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 17984 4
        Gross weight
        0.134  kg
        Nett weight
        0.108  kg
        Tare weight
        0.026  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging case
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        Ear-hook
        Ear fitting
        Open-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Open fit

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 mics on each side

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Multi-Function touch
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        4.45 x 4.06 x 1.28 cm
        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        8.52 x 5.97 x 2.81
        Total weight
        0.074 kg

      • Sustainability

        Plastic shell
        Plastic shell contains 69% RCS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

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