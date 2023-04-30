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    • Hear your sounds clearly Hear your sounds clearly Hear your sounds clearly

      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT1108BL/97

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Hear your sounds clearly

      Hear tunes and calls properly. These True Wireless headphones use 6 mm drivers for rich sound and powerful bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 15 hours play time.

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      Hear your sounds clearly

      • Clear call quality
      • 6 mm drivers for powerful bass
      • Ergonomic design for comfort
      • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

      No worries. Up to 15 hours play time with the case

      No matter how long your day is these headphones have got you covered. You get 5 hours play time and an extra 10 hours from the handy, pocket-sized charging case.

      Custom 6 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass

      Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 6 mm dynamic drivers to bring you a real listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances the dynamics and bass so you'll never miss a beat.

      AI mic for clear call quality

      Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        6 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB (1k Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.3
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        26.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        22.2  cm
        Gross weight
        2.972  kg
        Height
        24.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 13447 5
        Nett weight
        1.512  kg
        Tare weight
        1.46  kg

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        12  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Height
        11.8  cm
        Nett weight
        0.189  kg
        Gross weight
        0.332  kg
        Tare weight
        0.143  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 13447 2

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        5 + 10  hour(s)
        Talk time
        5 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        6.1  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        250  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        35  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        11.8  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3.7  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 13447 8
        Gross weight
        0.098  kg
        Nett weight
        0.063  kg
        Tare weight
        0.035  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Blue
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        an AI mic

      • Dimensions

        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        3.11 x 5.95 x 3.20  cm
        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        2.03 x 2.97 x 2.49  cm
        Total weight
        0.036  kg

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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      • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.

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