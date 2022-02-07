Grab, connect and go! These fantastic True wireless headphones come with a super-small charging case that slips into your pocket for reliable, convenient sound wherever you go. IPX4 splash and sweat resistant and up to 18 hours play time!
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True Wireless Headphones
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Grab and go
Earbuds with a comfortable fit
Super-small charging case
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
Up to 18 hours play time
Secure, comfortable in-ear fit
These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.
Super-small USB-C charging case
This super-small case gives you real power in a tiny package. Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours play time and a fully charged case adds 12 hours more. For a quick boost, charge your headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!
IPX4 splash and sweat resistant
An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.
Integrated controls. Easy to pair
Integrated controls on the earbuds let you pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant at the touch of a button. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you take them out of the charging case.
Make calls in mono mode using a single earbud
Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.
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