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    • Feel the music, not the earbuds Feel the music, not the earbuds Feel the music, not the earbuds
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      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT2139WT/97

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Feel the music, not the earbuds

      With no ear tips and a super-small charging case, these lightweight earbuds will let you rock your sounds in real comfort wherever you go. Dynamic Bass gives you deeper bass at low volumes, and the touch controls can be customized.

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      Feel the music, not the earbuds

      • Earbuds without ear tips
      • Natural sound. Dynamic bass
      • Pocket-sized charging case
      • Clear calls
      Small, comfy earbuds. No ear tips, no pressure

      Small, comfy earbuds. No ear tips, no pressure

      If you don't like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal, these true wireless earbuds are for you! Each earbud sits in your outer ear, and the slender stems keep them secure. With no ear tips going into your ear canal, there's no sensation of pressure even during longer listening sessions.

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best sound out of their 13 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.

      Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

      Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

      When you're on a call, your voice will come through loud and clear! Two beamforming mics accurately pick up the sound of your voice while a noise reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you. You can take calls via the touch controls on either earbud.

      Up to 28 hours play time. Pocket-size charging case

      You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 21 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for just 15 minutes and you'll get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and the case can be charged via USB-C.

      Philips Headphones app. Customize earbud touch controls

      You can use the Philips Headphones app to manage which devices you're connected to or find a missing earbud! You can also allocate the touch controls for play, pause, skip tracks, and volume to the left or right earbud: super-handy if you're using mono mode to listen through just one earbud while the other one charges.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless earbuds are fully splash resistant. They won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

      Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

      Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      Music to podcasts, you'll love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large 13 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Speaker diameter
        13 mm
        Driver type
        Dynamic
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        94 dB (1k Hz, -10dBFs)
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        10 mW

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.3
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14009 4
        Length
        24.80 cm
        Width
        22.30 cm
        Gross weight
        2.763 kg
        Nett weight
        1.42 kg
        Tare weight
        1.343 kg
        Height
        21.20 cm

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch
        Google Fast Pair
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 14009 1
        Length
        11.50 cm
        Width
        10.20 cm
        Height
        9.00 cm
        Gross weight
        0.305 kg
        Nett weight
        0.18 kg
        Tare weight
        0.125 kg

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        7 + 21  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        50 mAh
        Battery capacity(Case)
        520 mAh
        Battery weight (Total)
        12.5 g

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14009 7
        Height
        9.5 cm
        Width
        9 cm
        Depth
        3.3 cm
        Gross weight
        0.085 kg
        Nett weight
        0.059 kg
        Tare weight
        0.026 kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Wearing style
        Earbud

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 mics

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Multi-Function touch
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        2.05 x 1.90 x 2.90 cm
        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        5.10 x 2.60 x 4.40 cm
        Total weight
        0.041 kg

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