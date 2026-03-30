Flow through your days with the true wireless earbuds that feel lighter, fit better, and sound great. Active noise canceling lets you listen free from distractions, while textured ear tips keep the buds comfortably in place.
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True wireless headphones
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Tune out the noise, love the fit
Small buds. Comfort fit
Active Noise Canceling
4-mic technology
Natural sound. Dynamic bass
Great sound from the everyday buds that fit like a dream
SecureFit textured ear tips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Features like Dynamic Bass will let you enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if listening quietly.
Always hear your music with Active Noise Canceling
Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts, and calls. You can turn it on or off via the earbuds, or our companion app, and Awareness Mode will let outside sounds back in.
4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places
These headphones boast a four-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.
Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and easy pairing
Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.
IPX4 splash and sweat resistant
Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind a little sweat either.
Pocket-sized charging case with lanyard hole
The small charging case slips easily into a pocket, or you can attach a strap to the lanyard hole and hang the case from your bag or belt loop. Mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.
Up to 36 hours play time with case
With noise canceling off, you get 8 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 28 hours from the charging case (with noise canceling on, you get 6 hours and an extra 21 from the case). For a quick boost, 10 minutes in the case gives you an extra 2 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.
Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience
Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware, and more.
Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature
The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.
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