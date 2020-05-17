Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours play time.
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2000 series
In-ear true wireless headphones
Total
recurring payment
Always ready to go
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time
Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 4 hours play time from a single charge, plus 8 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.
Secure, comfortable fit
You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.
Earbud switches to control music and calls
A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls and more.
Easily wake your smartphone's voice assistant
Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask smartphone¡¯s voice assistant to play music, get directions and check informations, and more.
Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device
These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.
Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone
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