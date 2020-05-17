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    • Your sounds. Your moves. Your sounds. Your moves. Your sounds. Your moves.

      In-ear true wireless headphones

      TAT3255WT/00

      Your sounds. Your moves.

      Wherever. Whenever. These splash- and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones give you great sound and up to 24 hours play time with their charging case. If you’re on a long call, you can use just one earbud while the other one charges.

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      Your sounds. Your moves.

      • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
      • Comfort fit
      • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
      • Up to 24 hours of music

      IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

      With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Portable USB-C charging case. Get up to 24 hours play time

      Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time on a single charge, plus 18 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you 1hr and of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

      Mono mode. Switch the mic between earbuds

      Need to take a call when your headphones are running low on power? Get more talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you can simply swap over when needed.

      Secure, comfortable fit

      You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press of the multi-function button. Want to reject a call and keep listening? One press will take care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.

      Easily wake your smartphone's voice assistant

      Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask smartphone¡¯s voice assistant to play music, get directions and check informations, and more.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

      These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

      -

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        6 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        90 dB (1K Hz)

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.1
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        37.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        27.5  cm
        Gross weight
        4.231  kg
        Height
        24.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11018 9
        Nett weight
        1.176  kg
        Tare weight
        3.055  kg

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17.8  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        12.8  cm
        Height
        10.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.147  kg
        Gross weight
        0.507  kg
        Tare weight
        0.36  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11018 6

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        6 + 18  hour(s)
        Talk time
        5 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity(Case)
        500  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        50  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11018 2
        Gross weight
        0.139  kg
        Nett weight
        0.049  kg
        Tare weight
        0.09  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4.2  cm
        Width
        3.6  cm
        Depth
        6.5  cm
        Weight
        0.049  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

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