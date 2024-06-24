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    • Immerse on the go Immerse on the go Immerse on the go
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      True wireless headphones

      TAT3509GY/97

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Immerse on the go

      Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time. Music to videos to calls, they sound great with deep bass even if you’re listening at low volume.

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      Immerse on the go

      • Noise Canceling Pro
      • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
      • Pocket-sized charging case
      • Up to 24 hours play time
      Immerse with Noise Canceling Pro

      Immerse with Noise Canceling Pro

      Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear whats going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      These true wireless earbuds sound great, and you wont need to turn up the volume to get the best out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.

      Always ready. Pocket-sized charging case and mono mode

      Always ready. Pocket-sized charging case and mono mode

      Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. Theyll stay protected and charging when youre not using them, and mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

      Up to 24 hours play time (18 with noise canceling on)

      With noise canceling on, you get up to 6 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 12 hours from the case (with noise canceling off, you get 8 hours and an extra 16 from the case). For a quick boost, charge the earbuds for 15 minutes to get an extra hour. The case itself can be recharged via USB-C.

      Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

      Your voice will come through clearly when youre on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

      Customizable on-ear touch controls

      There are handy on-ear touch controls for noise canceling, music playback, volume, and calls. Prefer to use the left or right earbud? You can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.

      Philips Headphones app. Personalize settings and controls

      As well as customizing the touch controls, our Headphones app lets you turn adaptive noise cancellation off and take control of the levels yourself. You can also use the app to keep your earbuds firmware up to date or manage connected devices—and there's an in-app equalizer too.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless earbuds are fully splash resistant. They wont mind a little sweat and you dont need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

      Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth

      These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag if watching movies or gaming.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      Music to podcasts, youll love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever youre into, youll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Driver type
        Dynamic
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        104 dB (1K Hz)
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        10 mW

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.3
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • TMAP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        • AAC
        • SBC
        • LC3

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        23.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        22.50  cm
        Gross weight
        2.996  kg
        Height
        25.50  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 15281 3
        Nett weight
        1.58  kg
        Tare weight
        1.416  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Auto pause (IR sensor)
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        10.90  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.30  cm
        Height
        11.50  cm
        Nett weight
        0.20  kg
        Gross weight
        0.317  kg
        Tare weight
        0.117  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 15281 0

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        6+12  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        8+16  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        58 mAh
        Battery capacity(Case)
        420 mAh
        Battery weight (Total)
        9.81 g

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 15281 6
        Height
        12.5 cm
        Width
        9.5 cm
        Depth
        3.4 cm
        Gross weight
        0.093 kg
        Nett weight
        0.066 kg
        Tare weight
        0.027 kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs(S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Grey
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 mics

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Multi-Function touch
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        4.00 x 2.50 x 3.10 cm
        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        6.20 x 2.80 x 3.60 cm
        Total weight
        0.045 kg

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