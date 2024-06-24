Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time. Music to videos to calls, they sound great with deep bass even if you’re listening at low volume.
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Immerse on the go
Noise Canceling Pro
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Pocket-sized charging case
Up to 24 hours play time
Immerse with Noise Canceling Pro
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear whats going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass
These true wireless earbuds sound great, and you wont need to turn up the volume to get the best out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.
Always ready. Pocket-sized charging case and mono mode
Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. Theyll stay protected and charging when youre not using them, and mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.
Up to 24 hours play time (18 with noise canceling on)
With noise canceling on, you get up to 6 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 12 hours from the case (with noise canceling off, you get 8 hours and an extra 16 from the case). For a quick boost, charge the earbuds for 15 minutes to get an extra hour. The case itself can be recharged via USB-C.
Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying
Your voice will come through clearly when youre on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
Customizable on-ear touch controls
There are handy on-ear touch controls for noise canceling, music playback, volume, and calls. Prefer to use the left or right earbud? You can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.
Philips Headphones app. Personalize settings and controls
As well as customizing the touch controls, our Headphones app lets you turn adaptive noise cancellation off and take control of the levels yourself. You can also use the app to keep your earbuds firmware up to date or manage connected devices—and there's an in-app equalizer too.
IPX4 splash and sweat resistant
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless earbuds are fully splash resistant. They wont mind a little sweat and you dont need to worry about getting caught in the rain.
Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth
These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag if watching movies or gaming.
Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature
Music to podcasts, youll love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever youre into, youll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.
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