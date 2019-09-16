Headphones with mic
Bass Sound
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.
See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
This product
- {discount-value}
Bass Sound for enhanced sound 14.2mm drivers/ open-back Earbud 14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
Designed for ear geometry comfort fit
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal
0
Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Frequency response
20 - 20 000
Hz Speaker diameter
14.2
mm Sensitivity
106
dB Maximum power input
5
mW Impedance
32
ohm Driver type
Dynamic
Connectivity
Cable Connection
3.5 mm stereo plug Cable length
1.2
m
Outer Carton
Length
34.7
cm Number of consumer packagings
96 Width
32.5
cm Gross weight
6.8
kg Height
26
cm GTIN
1 48 95229 10058 6 Nett weight
5.76
kg Tare weight
1.04
kg
Convenience
Volume control
Yes Type of controls
Button
Inner Carton
Length
31
cm Number of consumer packagings
24 Width
16.2
cm Height
11.7
cm Nett weight
1.44
kg Gross weight
1.55
kg Tare weight
0.11
kg GTIN
2 48 95229 10058 3
Packaging dimensions
Height
17.1
cm Width
5
cm Depth
2.5
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
48 95229 10058 9 Gross weight
0.0757
kg Nett weight
0.06
kg Tare weight
0.0157
kg
Product dimensions
Height
14.6
cm Width
4.9
cm Depth
2.1
cm Weight
0.0654
kg
Design
Color
Black Ear fitting
In-ear In-ear fitting type
Open fit
UPC
UPC
8 40063 20035 7
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.