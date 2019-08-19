Headphones with mic
This is your time
Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go.
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This is your time 32mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Breathable ear cushions Compact folding A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp sound. Punchy bass.
32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.
Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio.
The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.
Flat fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag.
The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and bring them with you.
In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls.
The in-line remote makes it easy to take a call or pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.
Lightweight adjustable headband.
Weighing just 195 g, these wireless on-ear headphones let you rock your sounds in real comfort.
Soft ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort
Soft, breathable cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.
Compact foldable design for easy portability
Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Frequency range
20 - 20,000 Hz Speaker diameter
32mm Impedance
32 Ohm Maximum power input
10mW Sensitivity
102 dB (1k Hz) Driver type
Dynamic
Connectivity
Microphone
Built-in microphone Finishing of connector
chrome-plated Cable length
1.2
m Connector
3.5
mm
Outer Carton
Length
21.2
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Width
16.5
cm Gross weight
0.928
kg Height
24
cm GTIN
1 48 95229 10052 4 Nett weight
0.4263
kg Tare weight
0.5017
kg
Packaging dimensions
Height
22.5
cm Packaging type
Box Type of shelf placement
Hanging Width
19.5
cm Depth
5
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
48 95229 10052 7 Gross weight
0.247
kg Nett weight
0.1421
kg Tare weight
0.1049
kg
Product dimensions
Height
18.5
cm Width
13.5
cm Depth
4
cm Weight
0.142
kg
Design
Color
Black Wearing style
Headband Foldable design
Flat/Inward Ear coupling material
Synthetic leather Ear fitting
On-ear Earcup type
Closed-back
UPC
UPC
8 40063 20029 6
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