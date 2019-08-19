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    • This is your time This is your time This is your time

      Headphones with mic

      TAUH201WT/00

      This is your time

      Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go.

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      This is your time

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Breathable ear cushions
      • Compact folding

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp sound. Punchy bass.

      32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio.

      The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.

      Flat fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

      The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and bring them with you.

      In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls.

      The in-line remote makes it easy to take a call or pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

      Lightweight adjustable headband.

      Weighing just 195 g, these wireless on-ear headphones let you rock your sounds in real comfort.

      Soft ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort

      Soft, breathable cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

      Compact foldable design for easy portability

      Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        10mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB (1k Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.928  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10053 1
        Nett weight
        0.4263  kg
        Tare weight
        0.5017  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        4.8  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10053 4
        Gross weight
        0.247  kg
        Nett weight
        0.1421  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1049  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.5  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.142  kg

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat/Inward
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        On-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20030 2

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