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    • Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!
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      Original Philips OneUp 3000 Series Electric mop

      XV3101/01

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

      Say goodbye to mops that spread dirt! Hello Philips OneUp Electric Mop: the mop that changed the cleaning game, delivering 2x cleaner floors 2x faster***. Thanks to the patented OneUp technology, it sucks up dirty water while pumping clean water onto the floor for a spotless shine.

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      Original Philips OneUp 3000 Series
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      Original Philips OneUp 3000 Series

      Electric mop

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      Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

      Clean was never clean. Until now.

      • Two times cleaner floors versus manual mops***: Deep clean removes up to 99.9% of bacteria*.
      • Two times faster mopping versus manual mops: Experience cleaning that cuts mopping time in half.**
      • The original OneUp technology: Patented technology that pumps clean water while silently sucking up dirty water.
      • Cordless & manoeuvrable design: Enjoy unrestricted movement with a 360° rotating hinge.
      • Long-lasting battery & removable pads: Benefit from up to 50 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning.
      Don’t compromise on clean, only a Philips OneUp cleans like a OneUp.

      Don’t compromise on clean, only a Philips OneUp cleans like a OneUp.

      Clean grease, stains, sticky dirt, fine dust and your everyday floor messes. For a shinning floor without residue and streaks for up to 99.9% bacteria removal*

      No bucket & no hassle: effortless cleaning experience, start to finish

      No bucket & no hassle: effortless cleaning experience, start to finish

      Enjoy hassle-free floor cleaning without the need for buckets, wringing, or rinsing. The Philips OneUp Electric Mop simplifies every step.

      The original OneUp patented technology

      The original OneUp patented technology

      Thanks to the patented OneUp technology, you can be sure you don’t spread dirt. It pumps clean water on the floor while silently sucking up dirty water. Every time.

      Clean and dirty water always separate

      Clean and dirty water always separate

      Keep clean and dirty water always separate thanks to the integrated water tanks. You can always see them and are easy to refill and empty without ever having to touch the dirty water!

      360° rotating hinge for maximum reach

      360° rotating hinge for maximum reach

      Easily clean hard-to-reach corners and areas under low furniture thanks to the 360° rotating hinge.

      Cordless and easy to use all over the home

      Cordless and easy to use all over the home

      Move freely with no cords or cables needed. It moves just like your old mop - minus the bucket!

      Ideal for apartment up to 125mq

      Ideal for apartment up to 125mq

      Ideal for apartment up to 125mq, thanks to 50mq coverage in one water tank. One fully-charged battery lasts up to 50 mins, providing extended cleaning time

      50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

      50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

      Mop and dry simultaneously. The original Philips OneUp Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**. OneUp cleans deeper than traditional mops, removing built-up dirt and residue. If you see striping, don’t worry, it means dirt is being removed! Mop in multiple directions, not just straight lines, for a thorough clean.

      For hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent

      For hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent

      Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors like laminate, non-textured tiles, vinyl, wood like parquet, cast floor and stone.

      Long-lasting, easy to recharge battery

      Long-lasting, easy to recharge battery

      Led display shows charging status at a glance. And when it's time to recharge, the USB-C port makes it easy to charge with your regular charger or even a power bank.

      Machine-washable and reusable pads

      Machine-washable and reusable pads

      Easily remove Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads without having to touch any dirt. Clean in the washing machine and reuse for up to 6 months.

      Uses up to 90% less vs manual mop

      Uses up to 90% less vs manual mop

      More efficient water use contributing to a water saving of up to 90% vs a manual mop and a bucket

      1 cartridge replaces up to 3 bottles of regular detergent

      1 cartridge replaces up to 3 bottles of regular detergent

      The ultra-concentrated formula of Philips OneUp Floor Cleaner ensures 1 cartridge lasts for up to 40 cleaning sessions. Pet and family friendly, it makes for safe and everyday use of less detergent. It was specially formulated for Philips OneUp Electric Mop to ensure top cleaning performance, extending the life of your mop.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Clean water tank capacity
        312 ml
        Dirty water tank capacity
        270 ml
        Number of wetness settings
        1
        Dimensions of mop (LxWxH)
        35*12*142 cm
        Number of cartridges included
        1
        Number of pads included
        1
        Cordless
        Yes
        Battery voltage
        3.6 V
        Battery capacity
        1.2 Ah
        Battery run time
        50 min
        Battery type
        Nimh (Nickel metal hydride battery)
        Weight empty
        1.75 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        2.76 kg
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      • *Visually clean: gloss measurement of cleaned surface, tested with liquids, versus manual mops.
      • **As measured versus a manual mop on non-absorbent flooring, according to IEC 60335-2-2 acclimatized conditions.
      • ***Tested on a specific test area, with E. Coli and S. Aureus samples, using water only.
      • ****Based on house size of 125 m².

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