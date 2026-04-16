  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Support

    What bras work with my Philips Avent electric breast pump?

    Published on 16 April 2026

    Your Philips Avent electric breast pump is designed to be used with a variety of bras for easier, more comfortable pumping. Check the following wearing advice for your specific model.

    Philips Avent Hands-free Wearable Electric Breast Pump

    Using a good-fitting bra is essential for a comfortable, pain-free pumping experience that supports effective milk expression.
    Make sure that:

    • You use a stretchy bra.
    • The band of your bra sits flash on your skin on your chest and not lifted. (If you look at the inside of your bra between your breasts you do not see any light leaking from the band.)
    • If you stretch the band with e.g. your thumb it does not stretch more than 2-3 fingers from your body to assure the breast tissue is supported.
    • The straps of the bra are adjustable so that you can adjust their length to secure the breast pump in your bra so that it does not move if you move while pumping. If you lose vacuum, try adjusting the straps of your bra, so that it secures the pump more.
    • Wearing a wired bra is not recommended.

    Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump

    • The shields and cups fit in most regular and nursing bras.
    • If you feel uncomfortable while pumping, try switching to a stretchier bra (but not too stretchy to avoid the cups slipping during pumping).
    • Wearing a wired bra is not recommended.

    Philips Avent Single/Double Electric Breast Pump

    • Works well with most regular nursing bras.
    • Works well with most pumping bras with larger slits for the pump funnel (the pump body cannot be attached through the bra).
    • Using a pumping bra with circular holes instead of slits is not recommended.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Looking for something else?

    Discover all Philips Support options

    Support Homepage

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive promotions and coupons

    Product launches

    Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?

    Discover 
    MyPhilips

    Extended warranty on selected products

    Easy access to product support

    Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

    Register now

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.