Philips exclusive hygienic formula + multi-grid filter
Philips exclusive hygienic formula combined with a multi-grid filter eliminates cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone* and prevent 99.9%** of bacteria growth.
Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best
The formula, enriched with active lubricants, protects your shaving heads from friction and wear, keeping your shaver performing at its best for longer.
Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave
The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.
Completely alcohol-free
Completely alcohol-free, the cleaning fluid is skin-friendly and designed to offer protection from skin irritation.
A cartridge is effective for up to three months
Each Philips cleaning cartridge is effective for about 30 cleaning cycles with daily usage and up to three months with weekly usage. That’s an entire season’s-worth of clean, hygienic shaving.
Ensures a hygienic shave for up to 6 months
Enjoy up to 6 months of fresh shaving with this cartridge 2-pack.
Quick Clean Pod compatibility
The cartridge is compatible with the Philips Quick Clean Pod.
comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
*Test results based on a third-party testing agency, under the laboratory conditions, after 1 minute usage, the cartridge can effectively prevent the growth of Staphylococcus Aureus and Candida Albicans. The prevention effectiveness for Staphylococcus aureus is 99.9%
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