  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • One system - many options One system - many options One system - many options
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent VIA Baby Food Set

      SCF613/20

      One system - many options

      VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. VIA Cups are ideal for storing and transporting delicious, home-made meals.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find my model number?
      Find my product number
      Where can I find my product number?
      products found for No products found for

      One system - many options

      BPA-Free Storage system

      Easy to organize

      Easy to organize

      Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      For safe storage and transport

      Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

      Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

      Ideal for storing and transporting

      Ideal for storing baby food

      Ideal for storing baby food

      Sturdy, stackable and leak-proof cup is easy to label for the fridge or freezer. Use VIA Cups to store home-made meals, snacks and finger foods.

      Fits other Philips Avent products

      Store and feed with the same cup. Warm feeds with the Philips Avent Digital or Electric bottle and baby food warmer

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Weaning spoon
        2  pcs
        Milk storage cup lid
        20  pcs
        Pre-sterilized VIA Cup (180 ml/ 6 oz)
        10  pcs
        Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
        10  pcs
        Recipe guide
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.