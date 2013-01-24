Home
    Philips Avent

    Baby Food Set

    SCF613/20
      Philips Avent Baby Food Set

      One system - many options

      VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. VIA Cups are ideal for storing and transporting delicious, home-made meals.

      Philips Avent Baby Food Set

        One system - many options

        BPA-Free Storage system

        Easy to organize

        Easy to organize

        Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents

        Leak-proof twist-on system

        Leak-proof twist-on system

        For safe storage and transport

        Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

        Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

        Ideal for storing and transporting

        Ideal for storing baby food

        Ideal for storing baby food

        Sturdy, stackable and leak-proof cup is easy to label for the fridge or freezer. Use VIA Cups to store home-made meals, snacks and finger foods.

        Fits other Philips Avent products

        Store and feed with the same cup. Warm feeds with the Philips Avent Digital or Electric bottle and baby food warmer

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Milk storage cup lid
          20  pcs
          Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
          10  pcs
          Pre-sterilized VIA Cup (180 ml/ 6 oz)
          10  pcs
          Weaning spoon
          2  pcs
          Recipe guide
          1  pcs

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          • 0-6 months
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

