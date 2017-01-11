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    • PUSH YOUR LIMITS PUSH YOUR LIMITS PUSH YOUR LIMITS

      ActionFit Sports headphones

      SHQ1400BL/00

      PUSH YOUR LIMITS

      Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customizable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving.

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      ActionFit

      Sports headphones

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      PUSH YOUR LIMITS

      Customizable fit sports earbuds

      • Best for outdoor use
      • Washable
      • Sweat/ water proof
      • Earbud
      Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

      Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

      Personalize your fit. Choose between earhook, fins or earbud styles to keep the headphones firmly in your ear, so you can keep on moving.

      Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

      Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

      Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

      Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is protected against tearing and breaking, withstanding extreme workouts.

      High performance sound pushes you further

      High performance sound pushes you further

      13.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

      Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

      Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

      Don't be afraid to break a sweat, or venture into the elements. With an IPX4 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

      Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

      Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

      A cable clip keeps the wires out of your way while you push yourself harder.

      Extreme comfort for training: 4.69gm ultralight headphones

      Extreme comfort for training: 4.69gm ultralight headphones

      Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 4.69gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out - just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

      Washable after workouts

      Constructed with waterproof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Speaker diameter
        13.6 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Sensitivity
        107 dB
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        35.3  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        19.9  cm
        Gross weight
        1.191  kg
        Height
        16  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70954 2
        Nett weight
        0.3144  kg
        Tare weight
        0.8766  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18.1  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8.2  cm
        Height
        6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0393  kg
        Gross weight
        0.12  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0807  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70954 9

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 70954 5
        Gross weight
        0.0322  kg
        Nett weight
        0.0131  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0191  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        3  cm
        Width
        4.5  cm
        Depth
        9  cm
        Weight
        0.0131  kg

      • Accessories

        Cable management
        Cable clip
        Detachable earfins
        1 pair
        Detachable earhook
        1 pair
        Detachable earbuds
        1 pair

      • Design

        Color
        Blue

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