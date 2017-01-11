Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customizable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving.
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ActionFit
Sports headphones
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recurring payment
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Customizable fit sports earbuds
Best for outdoor use
Washable
Sweat/ water proof
Earbud
Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles
Personalize your fit. Choose between earhook, fins or earbud styles to keep the headphones firmly in your ear, so you can keep on moving.
Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety
Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.
Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability
Designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is protected against tearing and breaking, withstanding extreme workouts.
High performance sound pushes you further
13.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance
Don't be afraid to break a sweat, or venture into the elements. With an IPX4 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.
Cable clip included for tangle-free workout
A cable clip keeps the wires out of your way while you push yourself harder.
Extreme comfort for training: 4.69gm ultralight headphones
Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 4.69gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out - just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.
Washable after workouts
Constructed with waterproof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water.
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