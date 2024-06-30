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    • Hear your sounds clearly Hear your sounds clearly Hear your sounds clearly

      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT1158GR/97

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Hear your sounds clearly

      Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 21 hours play time.

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      Hear your sounds clearly

      • Clear call quality
      • Touch control
      • Ergonomic design for comfort
      • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

      Custom 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass

      Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances dynamics and bass so you'll never miss a beat.

      No worries. Up to 21 hours play time with the case

      You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 14 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

      AI mic for clear call quality

      Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      An IPX4 rating and powerful 13 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather. The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        13mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        96 dB(1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.3
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        29.1  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        25.1  cm
        Gross weight
        4.069  kg
        Height
        28.7  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14827 4
        Nett weight
        1.176  kg
        Tare weight
        2.893  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX4

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        13.7  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        11.7  cm
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Nett weight
        0.147  kg
        Gross weight
        0.46  kg
        Tare weight
        0.313  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 14827 1

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        6+15  hour(s)
        Charging time
        1.5  hour(s)
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity(Case)
        350  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        40  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        14  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Standing
        Width
        11  cm
        Depth
        4.2  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14827 7
        Gross weight
        0.135  kg
        Nett weight
        0.049  kg
        Tare weight
        0.086  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable,250mm

      • Design

        Color
        Green
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Open fit

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        Apple Siri
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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