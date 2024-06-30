Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 21 hours play time.
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True Wireless Headphones
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Hear your sounds clearly
Clear call quality
Touch control
Ergonomic design for comfort
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
Custom 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass
Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances dynamics and bass so you'll never miss a beat.
No worries. Up to 21 hours play time with the case
You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 14 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.
AI mic for clear call quality
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
IPX4 splash and sweat resistant
An IPX4 rating and powerful 13 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather. The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.
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