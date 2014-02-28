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    • High Resolution Sound High Resolution Sound High Resolution Sound

      In ear headphones with mic

      TX2WT/00

      High Resolution Sound

      The Philips TX2 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free.

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      High Resolution Sound

      Premium drivers with oval sound tubes

      • 13.5mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

      Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

      The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

      Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

      Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

      Hybrid architecture utilize high power neodymium magnets for high precision sound and enhanced bass impact. Its hybrid form factor utilizes larger 13.5mm speakers in a compact headphone insert, which results in higher quality sound along with true comfort.

      Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise

      Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise

      Noise isolating ear caps block out the ambient noise so that you can immerse fully in your music, without any disturbance.

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

      High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

      Brass metal ring reduces vibrations for sound clarity

      The brass lightweight metal ring reduces vibration to ensure sound clarity and precision.

      Ergonomic oval sound tube fits securely and comfortably

      The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

      Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

      To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Tangle-free flat cable with slider for convenience on the go

      Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always. The cable slide adds stylish ease and convenience on the go.

      Ultra lightweight voice coil for extended high frequencies

      The ultra lightweight voice coil is attached to the speaker, providing the motive force via a magnetic field reaction to the current that passes through it. Because the moving parts of a speaker must be of low mass to accurately reproduce high frequency sounds, voice coils need to be as lightweight as possible.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Frequency response
        6 - 40 000  Hz
        Diaphragm
        Mylar
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Speaker diameter
        13.5  mm
        Sensitivity
        108  dB
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2m
        Type of cable
        Copper
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, NOKIA*, SAMSUNG*, SONY * Only for latest models. Extra connector available through customer support for Sony Ericsson, older models from NOKIA & SAMSUNG
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        38  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        19.3  cm
        Gross weight
        2.108  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72456 8
        Nett weight
        0.4176  kg
        Tare weight
        1.6904  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8.6  cm
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0522  kg
        Gross weight
        0.2275  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1753  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 72456 5

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2.6  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 23410 72456 1
        Gross weight
        0.064  kg
        Nett weight
        0.0174  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0466  kg

      • Design

        Color
        White

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