Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
High Resolution Sound
The Philips TX2 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High Resolution Sound
The Philips TX2 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free. See all benefits
High Resolution Sound
The Philips TX2 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High Resolution Sound
The Philips TX2 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free. See all benefits
In ear headphones with mic
Philips shop price
Total:
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Hybrid architecture utilize high power neodymium magnets for high precision sound and enhanced bass impact. Its hybrid form factor utilizes larger 13.5mm speakers in a compact headphone insert, which results in higher quality sound along with true comfort.
Noise isolating ear caps block out the ambient noise so that you can immerse fully in your music, without any disturbance.
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.
The brass lightweight metal ring reduces vibration to ensure sound clarity and precision.
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.
Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always. The cable slide adds stylish ease and convenience on the go.
The ultra lightweight voice coil is attached to the speaker, providing the motive force via a magnetic field reaction to the current that passes through it. Because the moving parts of a speaker must be of low mass to accurately reproduce high frequency sounds, voice coils need to be as lightweight as possible.
Sound
Design
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton