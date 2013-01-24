Home
    In ear headphones with mic

    TX2BK/00
    High Resolution Sound
      In ear headphones with mic

      TX2BK/00
      High Resolution Sound

      The Philips TX2 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free.

      In ear headphones with mic

      High Resolution Sound

      High Resolution Sound

      In ear headphones with mic

      High Resolution Sound

        High Resolution Sound

        Premium drivers with oval sound tubes

        • 13.5mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear
        Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

        Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

        The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

        Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

        Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

        Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

        Hybrid architecture utilize high power neodymium magnets for high precision sound and enhanced bass impact. Its hybrid form factor utilizes larger 13.5mm speakers in a compact headphone insert, which results in higher quality sound along with true comfort.

        Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise

        Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise

        Noise isolating ear caps block out the ambient noise so that you can immerse fully in your music, without any disturbance.

        High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

        High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

        High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

        Brass metal ring reduces vibrations for sound clarity

        The brass lightweight metal ring reduces vibration to ensure sound clarity and precision.

        Ergonomic oval sound tube fits securely and comfortably

        The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

        Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

        To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Tangle-free flat cable with slider for convenience on the go

        Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always. The cable slide adds stylish ease and convenience on the go.

        Ultra lightweight voice coil for extended high frequencies

        The ultra lightweight voice coil is attached to the speaker, providing the motive force via a magnetic field reaction to the current that passes through it. Because the moving parts of a speaker must be of low mass to accurately reproduce high frequency sounds, voice coils need to be as lightweight as possible.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar
          Frequency response
          6 - 40 000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          108  dB
          Speaker diameter
          13.5  mm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW
          Impedance
          32  ohm

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2m
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, NOKIA*, SAMSUNG*, SONY * Only for latest models. Extra connector available through customer support for Sony Ericsson, older models from NOKIA & SAMSUNG
          Type of cable
          Copper
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          2.6  cm
          Nett weight
          0.0174  kg
          Gross weight
          0.064  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0466  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 72455 4
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          38  cm
          Width
          19.3  cm
          Height
          25  cm
          Nett weight
          0.4176  kg
          Gross weight
          2.108  kg
          Tare weight
          1.6904  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72455 1
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          18  cm
          Width
          8.6  cm
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.0522  kg
          Gross weight
          0.2275  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1753  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 72455 8
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

