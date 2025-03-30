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    Philips Support

    Can I use my double electric breast pump as a single pump?

    Published on 30 March 2025

    Yes. You can use your Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump or Hands-free Electric Breast Pump as a single pump.

    You can do this by connecting only one tube to the motor or disconnecting a tube from a collection cup that is not in use.

    The pump’s suction will remain stable even though you aren’t using the second tube.

    You can also remove the disconnected tube from the motor, or if you’re using a Hands-free Electric Breast Pump, clip it to the tube coupler to keep it out of the way and limit noise from the motor unit.

      The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF398/11 .

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