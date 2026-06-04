Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?
How do I set up the Apple Health app to sync with the Sonicare app?
Downloaded the Sonicare app from the Apple app store and launch the Sonicare app.
Step Two:
Complete the steps to use the Sonicare app and connect your toothbrush.
Step Three:
- In the Sonicare app, tap the ... icon on the bottom right of the home screen
- Tap on the Settings section
- Tap the Apple Health settings section
- Follow the Connect with Apple Health instructions on this page