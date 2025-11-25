  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Support

    How can I prevent milk from spilling from my Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump?

    Published on 25 November 2025

    Your breast pump may be spilling milk because of improper assembly of the breast shield and the cup. The connection between the breast shield and the cup must be fully sealed and closed.

    During the assembly, make sure that the rim is fully rolled over the edges of the collection cup.

    The images below show what to look out for and what to avoid:

    How to assemble the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump?

    Watch a short video on how to assemble your Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump.

    Play Pause

    How to pour the milk into another container?

    To avoid leakage while pouring the breast milk from the collection cup into another container, do not remove the breast shield from the cup.

    The breast shield has a pouring spout on the top. Use it to empty the cup completely when pouring milk into another container or a breast milk storage bag.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF439/01 , SCF532/11 .

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Looking for something else?

    Discover all Philips Support options

    Support Homepage

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive promotions and coupons

    Product launches

    Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?

    Discover 
    MyPhilips

    Extended warranty on selected products

    Easy access to product support

    Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

    Register now

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.