    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6857/30
    Sonicare
      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while improving your gum health up to 100% more vs a manual toothbrush

        Healthier gums. Gently does it.

        Improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual

        • Built-in pressure sensor
        • 3 modes
        • 1 x BrushSync feature
        • Travel case
        Improves gum health by up to 100%*

        Improves gum health by up to 100%*

        Densely-packed, high-quality bristles give you an extra gentle brushing to remove plaque along the gumline to improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual toothbrush. And, the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

        Choose from three modes

        Choose from three modes

        This toothbrush allows you to customize your brushing to your own needs, with a choice of three modes. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning. White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains. And Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums.

        Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

        Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

        You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

        Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

        You may not notice if you’re brushing too hard, but your toothbrush will. If you start taking it out on your gums, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the pressure.

        Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

        Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

        A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

        Encouragement to brush thoroughly

        Encouragement to brush thoroughly

        Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

        Makes traveling easier for you

        Makes traveling easier for you

        Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact charging base keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          White
          Removes surface stains

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 ProtectiveClean
          Brush heads
          2 G2 Optimal Gum Care
          Travel case
          1
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White and Mint

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Health benefits
          • Improves gum health in only two weeks
          • Helps reduce cavities
          Pressure feedback
          Vibrates handle to alert user
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Smart sensor technology

          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads

        • Ease of use

          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
