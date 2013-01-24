Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6063/96
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6063/96
      Overall Rating / 5

      Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth

      Philips Sonicare W2 DiamondClean brush heads remove up to 100% more stains vs. a manual toothbrush for whiter teeth in just one week. Clinically proven to remove up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual after four weeks of use. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $59.00

      Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth

      Philips Sonicare W2 DiamondClean brush heads remove up to 100% more stains vs. a manual toothbrush for whiter teeth in just one week. Clinically proven to remove up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual after four weeks of use. See all benefits

      Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth

      Philips Sonicare W2 DiamondClean brush heads remove up to 100% more stains vs. a manual toothbrush for whiter teeth in just one week. Clinically proven to remove up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual after four weeks of use. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $59.00

      Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth

      Philips Sonicare W2 DiamondClean brush heads remove up to 100% more stains vs. a manual toothbrush for whiter teeth in just one week. Clinically proven to remove up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual after four weeks of use. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all w2-optimal-white

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        W2 Optimal White

        W2 Optimal White

        Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth

        Advanced clean for stain removal and whiter teeth

        • 3-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*

        Removes up to 7x more plaque*

        Densely packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while the specially curved power tip makes brushing hard-to-reach places easier than ever.

        Ensure effective gum care, plaque removal and whitening

        Ensure effective gum care, plaque removal and whitening

        After three months of use, brush heads exhibit fatigue and become less effective. BrushSync™ reminds patients before their brushes lose efficiency. Each smart Philips Sonicare power toothbrush tracks how often patients brush and how much pressure they apply, then notifies them when it’s time for a replacement brush head. For patients who don’t use a smart toothbrush, blue reminder bristles fade to white, indicating it’s time for a new brush head.

        Rigorously tested to meet patients' oral health needs

        Rigorously tested to meet patients' oral health needs

        All genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads are proven safe and gentle on teeth and gums. Our products are strictly tested to ensure patients get exceptional performance and durability each time they brush.

        Prompts brush handle to select optimal mode*

        Prompts brush handle to select optimal mode*

        Give your patients a superior clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature.* The W DiamondClean brush head syncs with any BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle.* The best brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening are automatically selected.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        W DiamondClean simply clicks on to a Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. W DiamondClean fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          3 W DiamondClean standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          BrushSync mode-pairing
          Yes
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 2 Series plaque defense
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp
          • ProtectiveClean

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Color
          Black
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Standard

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Helps improve gum health
          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Whitening
          Whiter teeth in just one week

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us