    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6762/35
    Sonicare
    Whiter, healthier teeth
      Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6762/35
      Whiter, healthier teeth

      Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean & White Mode.

        HealthyWhite

        HealthyWhite

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Whiter, healthier teeth

        The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

        • 2 modes
        • 2 brush heads
        • 2 handles
        Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

        Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

        The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

        Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

        Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

        2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.*

        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

        Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.

        Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Clean Mode: Standard 2 minute mode

        For exceptional everyday clean. Helps maintain whitening treatments.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Clean & White
          2 min Clean + 30 sec White

        • Items included

          Handles
          2 HealthyWhite
          Brush heads
          2 DiamondClean standard
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          • Glacier Green
          • Pink

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          • Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          • Up to 100% more stain removal*
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          • Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
          • Whitens teeth in 1 week
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery type
          Lithium ION

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

