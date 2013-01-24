Search terms
|Pressure sensor
|Position sensor
|Scrubbing sensor
|Adaptive intensity
|3D mouth map
|Artificial Intelligence
|Handle
|Brush heads
|Prestige USB charging case
|Charger base
|USB cable
|Bluetooth® wireless technology
|Android compatibility
|iOS compatibility
|Real time guidance
|Customizable modes
|Color
|Speed
|Performance
|Health benefits
|Whitening benefits
|Pressure feedback
|Scrubbing feedback
|Timer
|Handle
|Travel case
|Handle compatibility
|BrushSync Replacement Reminder
|Battery indicator
|Battery
|Battery type
|Operating time (full to empty)
|Power supply
|Warranty
1x Sonicare 9900 Prestige
1x A3 Premium All-in-One
1x Prestige USB charging case
1x USB-C charger cable
1x Charger base
30
day money back
guarantee
HX9992/21
HX9992/22