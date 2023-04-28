Breast Pumping: Your guide to expressing milk
Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The nearly silent motor unit delivers calm, quiet pumping wherever you prefer to express and is twice as fast as most other pumps³.
SkinSense silicone breast shields deliver ultimate comfort by gently shaping to your breasts using your body's natural warmth. With shield inserts if you need them.
The see-through cup provides an unobstructed view inside to help with nipple placement and seeing your milk-flow.
Babies know how to drink best! That’s why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm – so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. Pumping up to 85 times per minute, the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump is 2x faster than most other pumps**.
The motor unit delivers the hospital-strength power you expect from a traditional breast pump, yet from a compact and wearable unit. With its rechargeable battery, the cordless motor unit pumps powerfully and discreetly anywhere.
Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body’s natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.
The see-through collection cups provide an unobstructed view inside. They help you correctly place your nipples for your best milk output, and visually track the volume of breast milk. For confident pumping from the first drop until finish.
One collection cup weighs just a little over 100 grams when empty - up to 3x lighter than a fully wearable breast pump. The cups sit comfortably in-bra with barely a sign they're there.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.