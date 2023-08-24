It is normal for some coffee powder to fall in the interior and under the brew group due to its fineness. Please rinse the brew group of your Philips Espresso Machine and clean the interior weekly.

You can find the steps on how to clean it below, as well as a video tutorial:

Turn the machine OFF and wait until it has stopped completely and does not make any noise (this takes about 15-20 seconds). Open the service door and pull out the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right side, hold it, and pull it towards you. Thoroughly rinse the brew group with lukewarm water, and let it air-dry before placing it back.

Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.