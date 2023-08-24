To find out step-by-step instructions on how to use the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets, read our article below.
How do I use the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets?
Philips Coffee oil remover tablets (CA6704)
You can find and purchase the Philips Coffee oil remover tabs through our retailers.
Note: Using the Coffee oil remover tablets do not descale your espresso machine.
Instructions for espresso machines with pre-ground coffee function
- Switch ON the machine
- Fill the water tank with tap water to the max indication and place a cup under the coffee spout
- Put one coffee oil remover tablet in the pre-ground coffee compartment
- Select the pre-ground coffee function
- Select coffee and start brewing. When half a cup of water has been brewed, unplug the machine
- Let the coffee oil remover solution act for at least 15 minutes. Insert the mains plug back into a wall socket and switch on the machine. The machine will start heating up and perform an automatic rinse.
- Open the service door and remove the brew group.
- Rinse the brew group thoroughly under the tap water
- Place the brew group back into the machine and put a cup under the coffee spout
- Select again the pre-ground coffee function and do not add any pre-ground coffee
- Select coffee and start brewing. The machine will dispense some water. Repeat this step twice.
Instructions for espresso machines without pre-ground coffee function
- Open the service door and remove the brew group
- Put one coffee oil remover tablet in a cup and fill the cup with 150 ml hot water. Wait until the tablet is completely dissolved
- Use the coffee oil remover solution to clean the filter of the brew group. Use a soft sponge or brush to clean the filter.
- After cleaning, let the solution act for 15 minutes
- After 15 minutes, rinse the brew group thoroughly under the tap with water
- Place back the brew group into the machine.
Instructions for espresso machines with Clean menu buttons
If your machine has a "Clean" menu button, please follow the instructions below or view the video.
- Switch ON the machine.
- Tap the "Clean" icon and use the up and down arrows to select "Brew group clean".
- Tap "OK" and follow the instructions that appear on the screen.
Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.