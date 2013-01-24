  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

    Philips Sonicare HydroClean

    Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

    HX6001
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
      Philips Sonicare HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

      HX6001

      In-between Clean

      The unique Philips Sonicare HX6001/05 brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in-between teeth. See all benefits

      In-between Clean

      Snap-on electric toothbrush head

      • 1-pack
      Snap-on brush head

      Snap-on brush head

      Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

      Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

      Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

      Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when this Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

      Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

      Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

      Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.

      Hydroguides help dislodge plaque and food particles

      HydroGuides works with our patented sonic technology to direct toothpaste and water between teeth to help you clean those tight spaces. While it doesn't replace flossing, it can help give you a better clean between teeth.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time
        For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
        Replacement
        Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions brush head packaging
        21.6 h x 7.0 w x 2.2 d  cm
        Weight brush head packaging
        0.03  kg

      • Items Included

        Hygienic travel cap
        1  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

