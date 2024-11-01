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    • Whiter, healthier teeth Whiter, healthier teeth Whiter, healthier teeth

      Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6765/05

      Whiter, healthier teeth

      Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. HealthyWhite is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean & White Mode.

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      HealthyWhite

      Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Whiter, healthier teeth

      • 3 Modes
      • 2 brush heads
      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

      Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

      Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

      2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.*

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

      Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

      Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Clean Mode: Standard 2 minute mode

      For exceptional everyday clean. Helps maintain whitening treatments.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Frost White

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 HealthyWhite
        Brush heads
        • 1 ProResults standard
        • 1 Sensitive standard
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 90% of stains*
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Sensitive
        Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
        Clean & White
        2 min Clean + 30 sec White

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      • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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