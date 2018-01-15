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    • Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6877/23

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.

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      Suggested retail price: $249.00

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      ProtectiveClean 6100

      Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

      • Built-in pressure sensor
      • 3 modes, 3 intensities
      • 2 x BrushSync features
      • Travel case
      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stainremoval bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

      Three modes, three intensity settings

      Three modes, three intensity settings

      This toothbrush allows you to customize your brushing with a choice of three modes and three intensities. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning. White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains. And Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums. Three intensities allow you to switch the order of 'higher' and 'lower' to align with the intensities from left to right.

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Lets you know if you’re pressing too hard

      Lets you know if you’re pressing too hard

      Brushing too hard can damage your teeth and gums. To prevent this, your Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean emits a gentle pulsing sound to remind you to ease off on the pressure.

      Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

      Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

      A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart mode pairing and Smart replacement reminders.

      Brush heads select the optimal mode and intensity

      Brush heads select the optimal mode and intensity

      Wondering which mode and intensity you should use? Wonder no longer. BrushSync mode pairing tells your smart handle which smart brush head you're using. So, if you click on a gum care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity for your gums. All you need to do is to press the power button.

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

      Encouragement to brush thoroughly

      Encouragement to brush thoroughly

      Need an electric toothbrush with a timer? Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

      Makes traveling easier for you

      Makes traveling easier for you

      Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact charging base keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White Silver

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 ProtectiveClean
        Brush heads
        2 W2 Optimal White standard
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        • Improves gum health in only two weeks
        • Helps reduce cavities
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High
        White
        Removes surface stains
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums

      • BrushSync Mode Pairing

        C2 Optimal Plaque Control
        Pairs with Clean mode
        G2 Optimal Gum Care
        Pairs with Gum Care mode
        W2 Optimal White
        Pairs with White mode

      • Smart sensor technology

        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        BrushSync Technology
        • Connects smart handle and
        • smart brush head

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      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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