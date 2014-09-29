Philips Avent Food storage cup
Ideal food storage for home and away
Store and feed your healthy weaning meals with our new food storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent at home and away.
See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Suggested retail price: $13.00
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
products found for No products found for
Show {amount} more products Show less Ideal food storage for home and away With leak proof lid For use in fridge and freezer
For maximum flexibility.
Easy to use and clean
Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Weight and dimensions
Retail pack dimensions
80x80x200mm (WxDxH)
What is included
Lids
5
pcs 240ml/8oz storage cups
5 (re-usable)
pcs
Development stages
Stage
6 months +
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.