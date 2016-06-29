2 year warranty
Discontinued
CloseCut
Fits HQ900 series
Fits HQ64, HQ66, HQ68, HQ69
CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.
4.1
of 5
53
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Termite
29/06/2016
Australia
Great!
I have been using Philips shavers for just over 40 years and will never use another brand. Totally satisfied. Also recently purchased Philips 3000series nose trimmer, also great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/50 shaving heads
RetiredShaver
03/02/2012
United Kingdom
excellent service
I bought this item from phillips and it was exactly what I needed. I would recommend this product to anyone. It was easy to order and the delivery time was excellent. Thankyou Phillips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips HQ900 Series Shaving Heads HQ56/50 Recyclable CloseCut replacement shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips HQ900 Series Shaving Heads HQ56/50 Recyclable CloseCut replacement shaver heads
not today
21/03/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
PHILISHAVE 765 triple head shaver
I bought the Philishave 765 back in the 70's & it still work's great to this day. I find the replacement heads ( HQ56/53 ) are harder to find in stores.
Pros
You cant beat a wall plug.
Cons
You can't replace dead batteries
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/53 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/53 shaving heads