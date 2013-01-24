Home
    Philips Avent

    Fast Flow spouts

    SCF148/52
    Avent
    Avent
    • Fast flow spout Fast flow spout Fast flow spout
      Philips Avent Fast Flow spouts

      SCF148/52

      Fast flow spout

      The Philips AVENT Fast Flow spouts are designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow for older toddlers. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $10.90
      Philips Avent Fast Flow spouts

      Fast flow spout

      Fast flow spout

      Suggested retail price: $10.90
      Philips Avent Fast Flow spouts

      Fast flow spout

        Fast flow spout

        Non-spill, easy-sip spout

        • 18m+
        • Yellow
        • 2-pack

        Faster Flow spout

        For older toddlers

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Patented non-spill valve

        Easy to sip, easy to clean

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Fast flow spout
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          18 months +

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

