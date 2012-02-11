2 year warranty
Discontinued
Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.
240ml
For safe storage and transport
Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge of freezer.
Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Sarelhy
11/02/2012
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent Refill Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent Refill Cups
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.